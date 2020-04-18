Gladys A. Adams, 95, of the Ottway community, passed away Thursday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She attended Union Free Will Baptist Church while she was able.
She worked hard farming and gardening and she especially loved tending her flowers.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Ricky L and Beatrice Key of Greeneville; four grandchildren: Randy and Maryann Barrett of Greeneville, Kathy and Billy Fox of Cleveland, and Paul Barrett and Allen Barrett of Greeneville; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Kathlene Key of Greeneville; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Lacy A. Adams; her father: John Key; and her mother: Clodie. The good Lord blessed her with eight brothers and one sister all of whom preceded her in death: Ralph “Pete” Key, Lawrence “Pute” Key, Charles William “Barlow” Key, Robert “Bill” Key, James “Dave” Key, John Herman “Shoat” Key, Roy H. “Dob” Key, and Buford Key; and her only sister: Liza Mae Fox.
There will be a visitation and a memorial service at a later date with the Rev. Jonathan Jones officiating.
There will be a private graveside service at Cross Anchor Cemetery.
