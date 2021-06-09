Gladys Bishop Snider Morgan, born Nov. 15, 1934, to Leona McAfee Bishop and Johnny Quinton Bishop in Greeneville. She passed away Monday at the age of 87, with her family around her.
She graduated from Camp Creek School. Gladys completed college at Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, earning a degree in Business.
She married J.D. Snider in 1957 who passed away in 1966 in a plane crash.
Gladys and Kenneth Reed Morgan were married for a total of 53 years.
Gladys taught school for more than 40 years in the Greene County School System. She taught at Camp Creek School, South Greene High School and at West Greene High School until her retirement.
Gladys was a devoted member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, which she dearly loved attending.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: J.D. Snider; sisters: Ruth Championmont, and Grace (Wynell) Bishop; and brothers: Bobby Keith Bishop and Billy Bishop.
Gladys is survived by her sisters: Carolyn Powell and Kay Wedding; her son: John “Jay” Snider; daughters: Robin (Allen) Gray, Karen Quinn and Kathy (Marvin) Walker; grandchildren: John Snider II, Brittany (Chip) Feltman, Matthew (Tori) Walker, Bethany (Randall) Prater, Sarah (Chris) Ballard, Kenny (Emily) Quinn, Lilly Quinn and Melissa Quinn; 20 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; extended family: Billie Jean, Rachel and Katie; and her special caregiver and great-grandson: Breyden Feltman.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor David Jicka and Pastor Jared Callaway officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Allen, Chip, Marvin, John David, Kenny and Matthew.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Alpa Nick and the staff at Tennessee Oncology, Tri-State Sentinal Hospital in Nashville, Dr. Ward Phillips and his staff in Morristown and the staff of University of Tennessee Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Conquer Cancer, P.O. Box 1455, Charlotte, NC 28201-9800.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.