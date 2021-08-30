Glen Buddy Kesterson, 68, of Tusculum, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Linda Kesterson; a daughter: April Kesterson; a son: Lynn Kesterson; grandchildren: Trinity Dillihunt, Eli Kesterson and Khya Kesterson; his stepmother: Joann Kesterson of Ohio; brothers: John (Angela) Lister of Manchester, and Danny (Lori) Kesterson, Gary, and Gene Kesterson, all of Greeneville; sisters: Manella “Sis” (Zemery) Swatzell of Tusculum, and Denise Lewis of Ohio; an aunt: Charlotte Dominick of Ohio; a brother-in-law: Ken (Edwena) Fillers of Georgia; sisters-in-law: Alice Shelton and Debbie “Cookie” (Ronnie) Cutshall, both of Greeneville; several special nieces and nephews; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded by mother and stepfather: Jessie and George Lister;his father: Glen Kesterson; a grandchild: baby Kesterson; a brother: Michael Kesterson; and a special niece: Tina Carter.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at Horse Creek Church of God. The funeral will follow at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Todd Ricker officiating.
Interment will follow in Horse Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Franklin, Seth Franklin, John Laster, Mason Ramsey, Cameron Cutshall, Phillip Shipley, Jonathon Lister and Nathan Lister.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Shelton, Doug Chandler and Anthony Franklin.
The family expresses many thanks to Dr. Bakshi and the staff of Greeneville Community Hospital ICU ward.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.