Glen Cutshaw, 85, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his home.
He retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Glen is survived by his children: Bobby (Mitzi) Shaw, Paige (Bill) Stophel, Robin Cutshaw, and Rita Norton; grandchildren: Brandon (Lindsay) Shaw, Kristen Stophel, Casey and Cole Stophel, Justin (Natasha) Norton and Nick (Kristina) Norton; brothers: Rowdy, and Rocky and Brenda Cutshaw; great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and very special friends: Susan Overholt, Jeff (Jody) Melton, Kirsten Melton and Robert Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth Cutshaw; his parents: Rube and Annamae Cutshaw; his step-mother: Mary Cutshaw; an infant son: Terry; a son: David Cutshaw; and sisters: Dorothy Wilhoit, Betty Kyker, and Ruby Cutshaw.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
The family expresses a special thanks Staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice especially Sonja, Gertie and Chaplain Steve Blanchard.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
