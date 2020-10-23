MORRISTOWN — Glen Jones, 73, of Whitesburg, passed away Wednesday.
Glen was born Nov. 13, 1946, at Daisy Lumber Camp in Perry County, Kentucky, to Elmer and Bertha Hale Jones.
Glen, with his family moved to Tennessee when he was finishing his third year of high school. He played basketball for Bulls Gap High School.
After high school, Glen worked nine years in the furniture industry at Berkline.
He left manufacturing to enroll at Walters State Community College and earned his Associate of Science degree. From there, he went to East Tennessee State and got his Bachelor of Science degree to teach.
Glen taught in Hawkins County at Keplar, where he taught English and coached boys basketball. He then taught physical education and coached at Bulls Gap Elementary where he started the football program.
He then went back to work for Shelby Williams before he went back to teaching. He was at Debusk Elementary in Greene County where he taught a variety of subjects and coached both boys and girls basketball along with football and track. He taught 23 years before his retirement in 2006.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Bertha Jones; his sister: Charlotte Jones Cole; his grandparents: Theo Sr. and Dora Harris Jones of Kentucky, and George and Della Hill Hale of Indiana; and his father-in-law: Marshall Burris Jr. of Maryville.
Glen is survived by the love of his life: Brenda Burris Jones; a son: Mark Douglas Jones and his wife, Tracy Newton Jones; and two grandchildren: Brieannah Faith Jones and Bryce Glynn Jones, all of Whitesburg; nephews: Stuart (Kelly) Cole of Russellville and Tony (Judy) Cole of Lenoir City; his mother-in-law: Betty Atkins Burris; a brother-in-law: Jeff (Karla) Burris; and nieces: Kendra (Billy) Holt, Brooke (Jeremy) Patty and Kayla (Brett) Shaw, all of Maryville; and a sister-in-law: Marsha Eastridge of Vonore; a niece: Wendy Rhodes (Tony) Atkinson of Alabama; and nephews: Eric (Sherry) Eastridge of Louisiana, Jason Eastridge of Oak Ridge and Marshall (Susan) Eastridge of Strawberry Plains.
The family will have visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Stubblefield Funeral Home Chapel.
The burial service will follow in Hamblen Memory Gardens.