Glen Morgan, 62, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years: Kim Morgan; a daughter and her special friend: Christy Humphreys and Matt Gosnell; a son and daughter-in-law: Josh and Pam Morgan; special grandchildren: Peyton Humphreys and Mason Morgan; a sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Bob Lloyd; a brother and sister-in-law: Ronnie and Barbara Morgan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mary Morgan, Elaine Morgan, Alice Bernard, Claude and Linda Crum, Marsha Crum, and Shirley and John Walker; several nieces and nephews; and his dog: Tax.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Leah Mae Morgan; his parents; Mason and Edna Morgan; brothers: Tommy Morgan, Kenneth Gene Morgan and Ottis Lee Morgan; a sister and brother-in-law: Wilma and Jack Ricker; and a special niece: Kelly Bernard.
Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and enjoyed participating in Smokey Mountain Memorial Day Ride for Veterans.
He was employed for 14 years at American Greetings.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Hopson officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the 11 a.m. graveside service at River Hill Cemetery.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends and co-workers at American Greetings, motorcycle riders and friends of the U.S. Marines.
