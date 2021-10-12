Glenda Faye Cornwell, 62, of Mohawk, passed away Sunday at her home.
She is survived by her husband: Franklin D. Cornwell Jr.; two daughters and sons-in-law: Amanda and Dan Diehle, and Dawn and Brian McIntyre; grandchildren: Lexi DeLoach, Rylee Diehl, Aria Diehl, Chase Skelton, Logan Skelton, Jaden McIntyre and Kira McIntyre; a brother, a sister and their spouses: Robert Bentley and Billy Dunn, and Katrina and Gary Brinkley; her stepfather: Selby Grey; nieces and nephews: Nicole and Marhya Foulks, Bentley and K.J. Bentley, and Michelle Alcorn; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late Glenda Ann Gray and Billy Joe Bentley. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents: Gertie and Benjamin Buzbee, and Charles and Catherine Bentley; and two Brothers: William Joseph Bentley and Timothy Lee Bentley.
She will forever be loved and will never be forgotten.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.