Glenda Foshie Waddell, 73, of Warrensburg Road, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday while at Johnson City Medical Center.
She retired after 25 years of service from Magnavox/Phillips and a Greeneville Sun Carrier for 10 years.
She was a member of Crossroads Church.
Glenda was a loving wife, mother, sister, Mam-maw and friend to all who knew her.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 53 years: Ronald “Ronnie” Waddell; one daughter: Rebecca Waddell and her fiancé: B.J. Freshour and his children: Jayden Freshour, Bryce Freshour and Braylen Freshour; one son: Richie Waddell; and two grandchildren: Abigail and McKenzie Waddell; three brothers and their spouses: Gary and Bunny Foshie, Harold and Sherrie Foshie, and Steve and Cathy Foshie; one sister and her spouse: Jeannie and Stan Bailey; a loving stepmother: Geneva Foshie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Lois Foshie; and one sister: Judy Foshie.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey and the Rev. David Dugger officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.