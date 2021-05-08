Glenda Foster Kaywood, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning at her home.
She was a member of Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband: Paul Kaywood; a daughter: Cindy; two granddaughters; one grandson; a sister-in-law and her husband: Martha and Ken Thacker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband: Paul Ray Foster; and her parents: Zeb and Mildred Joyce Shelton.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. William McElroy and the Rev. Ken Thacker will officiate.
Burial will follow in Caney Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.