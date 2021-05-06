Glenda Kaywood (Died: May 6, 2021) May 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glenda Kaywood, 70, passed away this morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rheatown Store Returns To The Ball Family Greeneville Man Killed In I-81 Crash Kade Jackson Paris (Died: April 22, 2021) Sierra Knight (Died April 27, 2021) Tessia Renee 'Momma Bear' Bledsoe (Died: May 1, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.