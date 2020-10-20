JEFFERSON CITY — Glenda Lou Eldridge, 56, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at 7:15pm.
Glenda was born Feb. 16, 1964, in Knoxville to James Eldridge Jr. and Beulah L. Sherlin Eldridge McHaffie. She was the fifth of seven children.
Glenda was diagnosed with Leukodystrophy at age 3, and due to its complications, went to live at Greene Valley Developmental Center in Greeneville at age 16
Despite her disabilities, Glenda was a bright light to all that knew her. She loved to laugh, sing, listen to songs sung by Elvis Presley, and to eat cheeseburgers. She loved all of her family, but especially her precious mother. No one could bring a smile to Glenda’s face more quickly than she could.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents: James Eldridge Jr. and Beulah L. Sherlin Eldridge McHaffie; her siblings: G. Michael Eldridge, Linda S. Eldridge and Debra R. Eldridge Guillory.
Glenda is survived be her sister: Brenda J. Eldridge Bucci of Elon, North Carolina; brothers: David (Tammy) and Danny (Libby) Eldridge, both of Jefferson City; nieces: Chase (Raymond) Hawkins, Amanda Sellars, Ashley Eldridge, Danielle Eldridge and Victoria Eldridge; and nephews: Johnny Lane and Kyle Bucci.
The family of Glenda Eldridge expressed their sincerest appreciation to Alice Nichols and the entire staff at East Tennessee Homes in Greeneville for taking such excellent care of Glenda during her residence and for loving her like their own family member.
There will be a lie in state from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Farrar Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Caledonia Cemetery.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, www.farrarfuneralhome.com.