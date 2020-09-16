Glendon Reed Ottinger, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He worked for Greene County Motors in his early years and retired from Berkline Corp after 35 years of service as a data processing supervisor.
Mr. Ottinger was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church where he was on the board of directors, a member of the church choir and was very active in all phases of the church activities especially the Lord’s Acre Sale.
Survivors include one brother: Lloyd Ottinger of Greeneville; two sisters: Shirley Ann Chandler, and Nadine and Ross Holt of Greeneville; two sisters-in-law: Wilma and Harold Ottinger, and Sue Iva Hogan of Greeneville; and several special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was a son of the late Basil and Annie Rupert Ottinger. He was preceded in death by his wife: Lois Hogan Ottinger; and four brothers: Eldon, Richard, Borden, and Wayne Ottinger.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Collins officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery. The Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honors Team will conducte the graveside service. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Haricharan, Travis Correll, Steve Ottinger, Bill Ball, Mark Ottinger, Jeff Ottinger and Hal Ottinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Charles Montgomery, the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, a special friend: Mary Cecil Easterly, and his Sunday school class at Pine Grove UMC.