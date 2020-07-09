Glenn “Echo” Collins, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law: Margaret Stills (Eddie), and Ann Britton; nephews: Robbie Britton, Jeffery Stills, Brad Cutshall, Eddie Stills Jr., Jake Stills, William Cutshall and Hunter Cutshall; two special nieces: Zoey Cutshall and Maria Jo Cutshall; and special friends: Belinda and Lisa.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Meredith Collins; and a brother-in-law: Bobby Britton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel, with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
