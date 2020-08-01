MORRISTOWN — Glenn “Ed” Edward Carpenter, 71 of Bulls Gap, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was a farmer in Greene County, and a truck driver for Land Air Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Dorothy Howington Carpenter.
He is survived by Judy Poe; his sons: Kris Carpenter, Joshua Carpenter and Ryan (Susan Plemons) Carpenter; brothers: Wayland “Bud” Carpenter and David Michael (Marilyn) Carpenter; sisters: Brenda Lee, Peggy (John) Sheffey and Jaymie Taylor; grandchildren: Logan Carpenter, Kaylee Carpenter, Thomas Carpenter and Chelsea Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
