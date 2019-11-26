Glenn Murray Eddington III, 58, of Blountville, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1979 and from the University of Tennessee in 1984 with a civil engineering degree.
He retired from Highlands Engineering.
He is survived by his parents: Glenn Murray Eddington Jr. and Shirley Hardin Eddington.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Hal G. Hardin and Katherine Brown Hardin, and Glenn Murray Eddington Sr. and Catherine Page Eddington.
There will no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.