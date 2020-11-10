Glenn Ray “Teedee” Maupin, 79, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport
Coach Maupin, as he was known, touched many lives throughout his 35 year career as an educator and coach
His enduring love for his family, as well as his kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Teedee was well known for his sense of humor and love of people. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and farming. Teedee never met a stranger and had a servant’s heart.
Coach Maupin was an active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where he loved teaching the Ladies’ Sunday School Class and was a member of the Mt. Zion Men’s Club.
He was an auctioneer and the owner of Maupin Auction Company. He took great pride in conducting his auctions and enjoyed each one of them immensely.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years: Lynda T. Maupin; one daughter and son-in-law: Beth and George Frye; one son: Paul Maupin; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Frye, Karly (Frye) and Seth Riddle, Sarah Maupin, Karter Maupin and Alex Maupin; one sister and brother-in-law: Eva and Robert Bird; a sister-in-law Mary Ethel Maupin; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin with whom he earned his nickname: Camilla “Toonie” Maupin Banks
He was a son of the late Paul and Ella Maupin and was preceded in death by sisters: Frances Maupin and Barbara Frye; and brothers: Wayne “Buddy” Maupin and John Maupin
The family will have a drive thru visitation Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel where the family asks that you please share your favorite memory of “Teedee” in a card. Those attending the visitation are asked to remain in their cars at all times.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 3:30 PM in Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Coach Maupin’s memory to Chuckey-Doak High School Athletic Department, 365 Ripley Island Road, Afton, TN 37616; Chuckey-Doak FFA, 365 Ripley Island Road, Afton, TN 37616; or Mt. Zion Men’s Club, C/O Gary Brooks, 900 Williams Springs Road, Afton, TN 37616.