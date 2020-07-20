Glenna Knight Blake, 81, of Mosheim, passed away on Friday.
Glenna previously lived in Florida before coming back to Tennessee.
She is survived by her brothers: Henard (Kathy) Knight of North Carolina, Ralph (Linda) Knight of Fall Branch, Billy (Pat) Knight of Greene County, Ronnie Knight of Greene County and Gerald (Mary) Knight of Mosheim, with whom she made her home; sisters: Sunny (Robert) Cutshall and Charlotte (Bob) Parman, both of Greeneville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Chuck Blake; a son: Michael Blake; her parents: Herman and Roxie Knight; 9 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. There will be no visitation.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.