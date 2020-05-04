Gloria Akins, 71, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter: Sandra (Jeff) McGonigal; two sons: Brad (Rebecca) Akins and Eric Akins; grandchildren: Lil J. “Tidbit” McGonigal, Samantha Akins, Erica Akins, Timmy Akins and Matthew Akins; one great-grandchild; and two sisters: Carolyn Laughter and Elizabeth Norton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: McClellan Akins; her daughter: Melissa Akins; and a brother: Frank Bradley.
There will be private graveside service at Providence Cemetery with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
