Gloria Jean Waddell, 68, of Afton, died Tuesday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She worked for many years as a teacher at Greene Valley Developmental Center and with the Greene County School System. Jean loved her students and her special friends she worked with, especially Phyllis, Holly, Pam and Ellen.
Jean was a member of Hermon United Methodist Church where she was the pianist, Sunday school teacher and the church treasurer for many years.
She is survived by her sister: June Westfall; her niece: Sarah Summers; several cousins; two special cousins: Alan and Tammy, who were wonderful helpers; and a lifelong friend: Anne.
She was preceded in death by her parents: James R. “Dick” and Della Kate Waddell; her grandparents: Hoarce and Viola Mitchell, and John and Bessie Waddell; several aunts, uncles and cousins; her two dogs: Gabriel and Abby; and several cats.
The Waddell family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Mark Laughlin will officiate.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hermon United Methodist Church or Hermon UMC Cemetery, c/o Bobby Byrd, 1205 107 Cutoff, Afton, TN 37616.
Condolences may be sent to the Waddell family at www.doughty-stevens.com.