Gloria K. Hagerman, widow of Frank Saylor Hagerman Jr., passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday evening. She was 89.
Mrs. Hagerman and her husband moved to Greeneville approximately 30 years ago.
She retired from Washington Borough Police Department in Washington, New Jersey.
Mrs. Hagerman attended Greenwood United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Greeneville Welcome Club and TOPS.
Survivors include four children: Frank Saylor Hagerman III, Elizabeth Jean (John) Alvarado, Sandra R. Stroz (Paul G. Hanly) and Joshua W. Hagerman; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister: Sue Sandra (Preston) Carey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Jennie Shrope; and two brothers: Alfred B. Shrope and Charles Shrope.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.