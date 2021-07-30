Glynda C. Carter, 73, of Tusculum, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 54 yrs: Clarence Allen Carter; her daughter and son-in-law: Allynda and Fred Waldroup; two grandsons: Will Waldroup and Eric Waldroup; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Debbie and Hank Peck, and Tammy and Jeff Presley; one brother and sisters-in-law: Benny and Marlene Mowl; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Paul H. and Atlas Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will follow at noon in Graceland Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Fox officiating.
Her grandsons and nephews will be pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.