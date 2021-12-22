MARYVILLE —Gomer K. Gaby, Chief Master Sergeant (retired) of Maryville, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest Saturday at the age of 89 years.
Gomer was born January 5, 1932, in Greene County.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed lunches and breakfasts with his fellow Air Guard retirees and friends. He never missed his kid’s and grandkid’s events, ever (even if it didn’t involve a ball). He loved watching the Vols, the Atlanta Braves, NASCAR, and reading with Nannie by his side.
Gomer, Da, Dad, and Grandaddy! His almost 90 years held 63 years of marriage, 39 years of military service, three kids, four grandkids and two great-grandkids. He is rejoicing in heaven where we assured him there would be a Cracker Barrel!
He wanted it known that this Covid virus attacked him even after two vaccines, a booster, rigorous use of hand sanitizer, wearing a mask when necessary, limiting his contacts, and Nannie wiping down their groceries. Covid did not beat him though, he is healed and resting in the arms of Jesus! During this horrible two weeks of suffering, he never complained. He thanked every person that came into his room. Many, many times he said that “these healthcare workers are truly the heroes of this pandemic.” He made his family promise to thank all the nurses, doctors and others at Parkwest Medical Center for taking such great care of him.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Nadine S. Gaby. They described their time together as a “beautiful love story”. Those of us that know them agree! He also leaves behind a son: Russell B. (Sharie) Gaby; a daughter: Beth Gaby-Smith (Eugene); a son: Jeremy Gaby; grandson: Cody (Kellie) Gaby, a granddaughter: Casey (Lucas) Woodruff; a grandson: Zack Smith; a grandson Brenden Barton; a great-grandson: Grayson Gaby; and a great-granddaughter: Elliot Woodruff, all of Maryville. Many friends and family members that preceded him in passing were there to meet him at the gate.
His military service was impressive and his commendations, medals and awards were many. He was most proud that he served under nine presidents!
The family will receive friends at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Promise Church, 539 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville. A celebration of this great man’s life will begin at 6:30.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gomer’s memory to The Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).