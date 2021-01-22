JONESBOROUGH — Gordon Niles White, 82, Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday while at Johnson City Medical Center with his family by his side.
Mr. White was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Washington County and a son of the late James Blaine and Rosa Lee Phillips White. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Carolyn Beckett White; brothers: Carl Ray White, Dale White, Mac White and Donald White; and a sister: Wanda Lee Dedmond.
He was a member of Union Christian Church.
Mr. White was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, for two years.
He retired from TPI Corporation after 20 years of service.
Mr. White was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He enjoyed gardening and canning.
Survivors include three children: Janet White, with whom he had lived with for the last four years along with his granddaughters, Angela (Kenny) White of Jonesborough and Daryl (Teresa) White of Parrottsville; grandchildren, Paul Holly, Caroline and Kaitlyn McKee, and Blaine Cole White; one great-grandchild: Nila Faye Holly; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Todd Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday.
Interment services will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Beckett
Memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospital Jericho Temple, P.O. Box 5508, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Condolences may be sent to the White family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.