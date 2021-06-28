Grace Imogene Douthat, 86, of Midway, the Sinking Springs community, passed away Saturday morning at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Midway, a daughter of the late Raymond Elkins and Josie Cobble Elkins Smith.
She retired after more than 25 years of service from West Greene High School Cafeteria.
Imogene was a member of Sinking Springs Lutheran Church where she assisted with communion and bulletins, was a member of the Choir, served on the Music and Worship Committee, and was a member of WELCA and served as its treasurer for a number of years.
Imogene was active in her community, a member of the former Midway Volunteer Ruritan Club, and was a past Zone Governor for the Davy Crockett Ruritan District.
She enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and quilting.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Melinda and Jeff Pruitt of Midway; a brother and sister-in-law: Hal and Inez Elkins of Midway; nieces and nephews: Belinda Douthat, Virginia (Eddie) Rose, Randall (Marguerite) Elkins, Elaine Elkins and Selena (Scott) Lawson; a special great-great-niece: Joscelyn Jo Ann Hopson “Little Jo Jo”; and special neighbors: Nick and Mary Jane Gray, and Betty Pruitt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years: J.P. Douthat in 2019; a brother: Junior Robert Elkins; and a sister and brother-in-law: Joe Ann and Reece Douthat.
The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty–Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Sinking Springs Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mike Sauls officiating.
Burial will follow in Sinking Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Rose, Matthew Rose, Dillon Hopson, Steve Sauceman, Eddie Rose, and Nathan Gray.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Sinking Springs Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sinking Springs Cemetery Fund, 2690 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, TN 37809.
The family expressed a special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Fort Sanders Regional Hospital and Covenant Hospice.