Grady E. Shelton, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
Mr. Shelton had served on the Board of Directors for Greene County Bank and was a part-owner in the Greeneville and Morristown Livestock Markets. He was an insurance salesman for Greene County Farm Mutual Insurance, but the thing he loved the most was being a farmer.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Linda Gail and Randall Blevins; one son: Terry Shelton and Debbie Gregory; grandchildren: Tarah and Brock Campbell, April and Terry Robinson, Michael Overbey, and Whitney and Jonathan Collins; great-grandchildren: Avery and Harper Overbey, Brantley and Greyson Campbell, Isaac and Kayla Collins, and Zack, Shelby and Hunter Robinson; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Jo Murray.
Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife: Juanita Shelton; a granddaughter: Melissa Overbey; his parents: Sherman and Gladys Shelton; and his siblings: Emerson and Coolidge Shelton, and Ozella Hayes.
Due to the concern for the Covid19 pandemic, the family will only be having a graveside service. The graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Sam Smith and the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Collins, Isaac Collins, Brantley Campbell, Danny Joe Roberts, Larry Bailey, Joe Gregory and Leighton Bird.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.