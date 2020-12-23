Greg Buckner, 47, of Greeneville, passed away at his home Monday.
Greg loved to fish with his two sons and was a loving father, son and brother.
He is survived by his mother: Augusta Buckner; a brother: Shane Buckner; two sisters: Tammy Eugenia Buckner and Kim Holt; and special friends: Marty Mullett, John Breeden, Ray Rice and wife Chris, Tonya Finkle, Skye Blue and Willard Cutshall.
He was preceded in death by his father: Jetter Buckner; and a brother: Steven Delane Buckner.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.
