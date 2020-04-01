SIGNAL MOUNTAIN — Gregg Michael Luhowiak, 73, passed away March 5 at Alexian on Signal Mountain.
His parents, Gregory and Evelyn Luhowiak, preceded him in death.
Vicki Justis Luhowiak, his beloved wife of 50 years and a Greeneville native, survives Mike. Mike is survived by his children: Lindsay Paige Luhowiak and Michael Rush (Lizzie) Luhowiak; and grandchildren: Liam Rush Chard, Ruthie Rose Luhowiak and Charles Leon Luhowiak.
Mike was educated in Knoxville at Knoxville Catholic High School and later the University of Tennessee, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business and his JD. He was a life long UT football fan and an officer in his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta.
As a lawyer, Mike received many accolades. He was a Chattanooga Bar Fellow and a Tennessee Bar Fellow, a member of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, Chattanooga Bar Association President, Legal Advisor to Metropolitan Ministries, Harry Weill Zealous Practice of Law Award, Brock-Cooper American Inns of Court Civility Award and the Chattanooga Bar Association John M. Higgason Courage Award.
Mike loved to travel with friends and family. He enjoyed a variety of activities with his friends and church. His faith and family were of utmost importance to him.
The Luhowiaks were members of Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church and now belong to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Signal Mountain.
A celebration of Mike’s life was March 10 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 630 Mississippi Ave, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.