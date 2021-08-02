Gregory Dewayne Stanley, 61, of Clintwood, Virginia, Dickerson County, passed away Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife: Donna Stanley; four children: Mitchell Stanley, Amber Stanley, Ronnie James Taylor and Emily, and Charylene Books and T.C. and Zackery Stanley-Chapman; grandchildren: Samantha, Gabe, Damian, Riley, Tallon, Taegan, Katelyn, Aaron and Anakin; a special brother: Scott (Missy) Stanley; his mother-in-law: Allene Swinney; special friends: John and Donna Delaney; special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ronnie and Debbie Carver, and Wayne and Jennifer Swinney.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Family and friends are ask to meet at 10:15 at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside service Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Chuckey United Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Williams officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Carver, Chad Carver, Jason Ricker, Wayne Swinney, John Delaney, Dean White and Shane Morelock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stott Stanley, Mitchell Stanley, Hunter Johnson and Dallas Johnson.
The family expresses their thanks to East Tennessee Cancer Center and Dr. Patel and Dr. Eric Bulwa, Johnson City Medical Center and Hospice Care.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.