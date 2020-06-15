Gregory Scott Anderson, 57, of the Mt. Pleasant community, died on May 30, 2020.
“Egg Man,” as he was commonly known, enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include one son: Joseph Wesley Anderson; one stepson: John David Quillen; one brother: Gary Anderson; and special friends: Derrick Evans and Tony Randolph.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Virginia Anderson Hughes; his grandparents: Joe and Mary Mysinger; and a special aunt: Julia Burrow.
The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.