GREGORY SCOTT ANDERSON

Gregory Scott Anderson, 57, of the Mt. Pleasant community, died on May 30, 2020.

“Egg Man,” as he was commonly known, enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include one son: Joseph Wesley Anderson; one stepson: John David Quillen; one brother: Gary Anderson; and special friends: Derrick Evans and Tony Randolph.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Virginia Anderson Hughes; his grandparents: Joe and Mary Mysinger; and a special aunt: Julia Burrow.

The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

