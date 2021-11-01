Gregory Todd Bailey, 55, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday.
Todd was a lifelong resident of the area.
He loved to hunt and fish, but mostly he loved time spent with his boys and granddaughter, Hadley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Jo Ann Bailey.
Todd is survived by his children: Seth (Keri) Bailey and Tanner Bailey; the biggest blessing of his life: Hadley; a sister: Rachel Dunbar (Lee); nieces: Bailey (Tony) Chase and Reagan Dunbar; and many more family members and close friends.
Todd’s family will be having a graveside service for him Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Chuckey. The Rev. Brandon Broyles will officiate. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Seth Bailey, Scott Blevins, Weston Brown, Scott Fletcher, Russell Saults and Keith Broyles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Bailey, Jeff Bailey, Mike Rambo, Michael Hope and Jimmy Hope.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.