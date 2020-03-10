Gregory Wayne Lynthacum, 55, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.
He was a loving father and enjoyed cooking and landscaping.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Joshua and Summer Lynthacum; two daughters: Hailey Lynthacum and Leah Lynthacum; three grandchildren: Dorothy, Ruby and Graham; his parents: Roy and Faye Lynthacum; a sister and brother-in-law: Candy and Johnny Vines; two nephews: Micah Vines and Jonah Vines; four nieces: Magon Miller, Tamra Shurban, Aidan Lynthacum and Abigail Vines; five great-nephews and great-nieces: Benjamin, Conner, Zachary, Jacob and Lakelynn.
He was preceded in death by a son: Taylor Lynthacum; his paternal grandparents: Jonah and Mary Lynthacum; and his maternal grandparents: Ralph and Frances Shephard.
A private family service will be held.
