Grover “Buzz” Meek, 62, a former resident of Greeneville, passed away Monday.
“Buzz” was born Sept. 20, 1956, in Hawaii.
He was a Navy veteran.
Buzz enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, darts and horseshoes with his family and friends.
He moved to Kingwood, Texas, with his wife, Nikki Roberts, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother: Russell Meek, of Rome, Georgia; and his three children: Mary Meek, of San Antonio, Texas, Ronald Meek, of Greeneville, and Jesse Meek, of San Antonio, Texas. Buzz has six grandchildren, Kaleb, Ronald Junior, Jesse Junior, Antonio, Nevaeh and Serenity.
Buzz was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
There will be no formal services in Tennessee.
Condolences may be sent to the Meek family at www.kiserosehillfuneralhome.com.