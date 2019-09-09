Grover C. Sams, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
He retired as an electronic technician from Philips Consumer Electronics.
He was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Ozella Sams; one son and daughter-in-law: Floyd M. “Mike” and B.J. Sams, of Greeneville; four grandsons; one granddaughter; several great-grandchildren; one sister: Shelby Gosnell; several nieces and nephews; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John Baxter and Nina Sams; and one brother: Ray Sams.
The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. The funeral will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. James K. Pierce III, the Rev. Dennis Shumate and the Rev. Jay Parker.
Interment will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard and Tennessee National Guard honor team will conduct military graveside services.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to all caregivers of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center and Caris Hospice.
