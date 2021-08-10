Grover Starling Gosnell, 75, owner of Grover Gosnell Construction, passed away Saturday morning at Laughlin Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness.
He was a dedicated husband and father, an avid outdoorsman and traveler. He traveled all over North America, sharing his trips with his family.
Survivors include his wife: Carol Gosnell; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Kenneth Gosnell, and John and Jamie Gosnell; grandchildren: Kielar and Katie Gosnell; two stepsons and their wives: John and Heather Barham, and Jason and Jessica Barham; step grandchildren: Chad, Matthew, Jude and Lily Barham, and Bailey, Caroline, Allie and Drew Barham; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Billy and Rita Gosnell, Jerry and Robin Gosnell, and Dobby and Dora Gosnell; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: David and Willa Wyatt; and special friends: Pastor Wayne Rice, J.J. and Janie Chandler, Ed and Marge Faith Dorr, and the Rev. Dennis Shumate.
He was preceded in death by his first wife: Laura Maxine Gosnell; his parents: Alonzo and Viannie Gosnell; and a daughter-in-law: Tamara Barham.
The family expresses a special thanks to his caregivers at Laughlin Healthcare Center, especially Sanda, Christy and Jackie.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Sam Adams officiating. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via livestream on Grover’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Family and friends are asked to meet at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Thursday at 10 a.m. for the committal service with the Rev. David Shelton officiating.