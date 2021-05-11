NEWPORT — Guy Hughes, 86 of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife: Marlene Huff; and several brothers and sisters; and other family members and friends.
The family expressed a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Erin Stayton and Dr. Alice Pinyan.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at Manes Chapel with the Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
Burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
