GUY HUGHES

NEWPORT — Guy Hughes, 86 of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife: Marlene Huff; and several brothers and sisters; and other family members and friends.

The family expressed a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Erin Stayton and Dr. Alice Pinyan.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at Manes Chapel with the Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.

Burial will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Per CDC Guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

