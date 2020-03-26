Guy Matthew McBride, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Melody and Steve King; and brothers: Gary, Dan, Philip, Vaughon and Robert.
Mr. McBride enjoyed his life as a cross-country truck drive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mel and Ruth McBride.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family