Guyman Bewley Gregg, 87, passed away Friday after a lengthy illness.
He was a member of Bewleys Chapel United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday school superintendent for 58 years. He was honored by the congregation on March 1, 2020, by renaming the fellowship hall, “The Guyman Gregg Fellowship Hall”.
He retired after 40 years of service from Magnavox Philips.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jay and Floy Mae Gregg; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Herschel and Marie Holt; and a nephew: Bart Gregg.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Nancy Gregg; one brother and sister-in-law: Brab and Betty Gregg of Greeneville; one niece: Catherine Gregg of Jacksonville, Florida; two great-nieces: Jessica Foules of Jacksonville, and Candice Conley of Birmingham, Alabama; two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew; and special friends: Winfred and Sherree Taylor, Peggy Broyles, Dr. Charles Montgomery and the employees of the Doctor’s Office, the congregation of Bewleys Chapel UM Church, and friends of the Bewleys Chapel Community.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Jon Pursley and the Rev. Steve Ryman officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Bewleys Chapel Cemetery. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 9 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Mark Broyles, Craig White, Kenneth Rednour, Chris Pursley, Tommy Keasling, Alford Taylor, Brian Miller, Billy Goodrich and Wayne Busler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bewleys Chapel Cemetery, c/o Paulette Fezell, 4930 Warrensburg Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.