CULPEPPER, VA. — Gwennyth McLain Hendrix Hook, 82, of Culpeper, Va., passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Charlottesville, Va., surrounded by family members.
She was born in Greeneville, Tenn., on Feb. 16, 1939, to the late H. Lee and Madge Ruth McLain Hendrix.
Mrs. Hook grew up in Greeneville with a loving family and friends. She graduated from Greeneville High School in 1957 and attended Tennessee Wesleyan University, where she met her future husband, Harold E. Hook II. After their marriage in 1958, they began their 62 years together at Charlotte Hall Military Academy (Md.), where Mrs. Hook performed secretarial duties. The cadets referred to Mrs. Hook as “Tinkerbell” (her husband was known as “Captain Hook,” his rank as a teacher at the school) and it was said that she made the cadets feel like kids, not just cadets.
In 1967, Mrs. Hook moved with her husband, son Harold III (Eric) and daughter Melinda (Mindy) to Culpeper, where Mr. Hook had been employed as an assistant principal at Culpeper County High School. Their second daughter, Amanda, was born in 1968. Over the years, Mrs. Hook held a variety of positions in area businesses and organizations, including Dr. Goldsborough Optometry, Culpeper County High School, The Hospitality House of Williamsburg and MAST Advertising, before retiring from RR Donnelley in 2006 as an advertising salesperson.
Mrs. Hook enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, decorating and taking road trips to visit relatives and friends in Tennessee. She loved to keep her home immaculate. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Hook is survived by her daughters, Mindy (Rick) of Hanover, Va., and Amanda (David) of Boston, Va. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Margo, Eric and Owen Soucek, and Matthew, Faith and Erica Beck. She is also survived by two brothers, Roger Hendrix (Clare) and John Hendrix, and numerous cousins.
Along with her parents and husband (who died in 2020), Mrs. Hook has been reunited with her son Eric and brother Tommy.
A Celebration of Life gathering was held at Clore-English Funeral Home on Tuesday Sept. 28.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate.
They have also expressed deep appreciation to the staff and management of Commonwealth Senior Living and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their compassion and expert care during Mrs. Hook’s final months.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hook family through clore-english.com. The family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with the arrangements.