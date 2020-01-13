Gydean Muriel Tweed, 76, of Greeneville, formerly of Manassas, Virginia, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a bricklayer by trade, however, he retired from Prince William County School Board after 30 years of service.
He was a member of Pine Springs Baptist Church.
Gydean is survived by his wife: Viola Darlene Tweed; one son: Guy Dean Tweed of Greeneville; two daughters and one son-in-law: Darla and Mark Marvin of Salem, West Virginia, and LaDonna Withrow of Winchester, Virginia; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a special companion: “Buddy”; and a special friend since childhood: Dewey Willis.
He was a son of the late Julius and Loueda Stills Tweed. He was also preceded in death by two children: Tammy Suber and Robert Tweed; two brothers Carson and Curtis; one sister: Gwyn Wills; an infant brother and sister; and a special friend: Louie Chandley.
The family will receive friends from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Henry Beach officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Marvin, Hunter Marvin, Donald Withrow, Aaron Davis, Guy Dean Tweed and Craig Allen. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.