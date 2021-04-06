Hack Dotson (Haskell Ray Dotson), 80, of Chuckey, went home to be with the Lord and to join his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Ollie Dotson, Sunday.
He loved fishing, hunting, farming and construction, which he started doing at age 14. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was employed at Jim Shortt’s Tire, Greene County School System as a bus driver and a self employed carpenter.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Connie and Keith Ball; his son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Joy Dotson; grandchildren: Heath (Crystal) Ball, Rebecca (Cody) Melton, Kelly (Bart) Harris and Curtis Dotson; great-grandchildren: Kiptyn, Tenley,Tristan and Kierce Ball, Easton and Jensen Melton, Johnathan and Alexia Harris, and Braxton Dotson; four sisters-in-law: Connie Click, Carol Click, Mary Broyles and Joyce Smith; special cousins: Marlene Jennings and Ruthie Dotson Gregg; special family members: Michelle Laws, Vessie Back, Anna Nease, Ruth Marlow, Wanda Caraway, Johnathan Dabbs and Fred Luellen; and special friends: Bobby Combs, Donnie Shelton, Joe Shelton, Diane Casteel, Jerry Ripley, and Dennis Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Ollie Dotson; his father: Robert Dotson; his grandmother whom he was raised by: Nora Bell Dotson; his mother: Ruth Hall; one brother: Bobby Dotson; and a great-granddaughter: Kerrigan Ball.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 pm Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Rogers Dykes officiating and Keith Ball speaking.
The committal will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ray Shelton, Bart Harris, JT Harris, Cody Melton, Heath Ball, Curtis Dotson, Dean Lewis, Tim Hatfield and Eric Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cotton Broyles, Eddie Dean Jennings, Bud Hensley, Donnie Shelton, Chris Bowers, Brian Click, Tommy Dotson, Andy Williams and Joe Shelton.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.