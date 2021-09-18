Hal Hutton, 79, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by a son: Hal Hutton III of Johnson City; a daughter: Debra Varner of Greeneville; grandchildren: Tommy Hutton and Ryne Hutton; great-grandchildren: Neil Hutton and Arial Hutton; two sisters: Patricia Baines, and Mary and Al Jackson, all of Greeneville: one brother: Dan and Sandy Hutton of Greenville, Alabama; and the mother of his children: Nellie Hutton of Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hal and Mary Kate Hutton; and a brother: Larry Michael Hutton.
Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at 1:45 p.m. at River Hill Cemetery for the Graveside service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Baines officiating.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.