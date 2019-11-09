Hal J. Swatzell, 77, of Lonesome Pine Trail, Greeneville passed away Friday morning at his home.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Mr. Swatzell was retired.
He is survived by his wife: Brenda Swatzell; sons and daughter-in-law: Joe and April Swatzell, and Keith Swatzell; grandchildren and their spouses: Allen and June Price , Jennifer and Tommy Payne , David Keith Swatzell, Michael Swatzell and Heath Allen Swatzell; great-grandchildren: Landon Price, Emma Price, Nicholas Swatzell and Emily Swatzell; a sister: Ruby Jennings; a son-in-law: Tim Price; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years: Lillian June Swatzell; his parents: Carson and Zella Mae Swatzell; a daughter: Delilah Price; a son: James Lee Swatzell; and several brothers and sisters.
Family will receive friends Saturday from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Leonard Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jack Orr, Tommy Payne, Jeff Reaves, Robert Reaves, Terry Anderson and Butch Swatzell.
The family expressed a special thanks to Megan Lyons with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
