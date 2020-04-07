Hal W. Cox, 73, of Talbott, died Saturday.
Hal was born April 30, 1946, in Greeneville. He has been a resident of Hamblen County for several years.
He was a son of the late Hooper A. and Minnie L. Cox.
Hal was a graduate of Tusculum University, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and an Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his wife: Helen Kirk Cox; and a son: Jonathan, both of Talbott; a brother: Dewey L. Cox of Mosheim; his mother-in-law: Willie Kate Kirk of Mosheim; two sisters-in-law: Sue Kirk Seahorn and her husband, Michael, of Sevierville and Gail Kirk Ward Farley of Mosheim; one brother-in-law: Bill Kirk of Mosheim; and several nieces and nephews: Robbie (Veronica) Seahorn, Jessie Seahorn (Jeremy) Boudreaux, Jimmy (Ingrid) Kirk, Lori (Robert) Dean, Chantelle (Glenn) Martin, Mark Ward, Chris (Tonya) Ward, Josh Ward, Josh Cox, Michael (Debbie) Cox and David (Gaylene) Cox.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not have a public memorial event at this time. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arraignments.