Harold C. Keller, was born March 5, 1943, to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Keller, and passed away Wednesday.
Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army on Feb. 14, 1966, and served in the Tennessee National Guard for additional 20 years to complete his military retirement.
After returning from Germany, Harold worked with Western Southern Insurance agency for 20 years. He opened his own insurance business, Harold loved his clients and worked diligently to serve them to the best interest to each one.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Brenda Bailey Keller; his best buddy, his son: Nathan Keller of Oak Ridge; his companion and tremendous family friend: Marian Withers; a brother and his spouse: Larry and Peggy Keller; a sister-in-law: Charlotte Bailey Isley; brothers-in-law: Daniel and Kathy Bailey, and Silas Bailey; and a life-long friend: Johnny Collins.
Mr. Keller was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Kate Cobble Keller; two half-brothers: Fred and Frank Keller; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. Chaplain John McPheron will officiate. Friends are requested to meet at 10:50 a.m. at the cemetery for the committal service.
