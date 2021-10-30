Harold Edward “Squeak” Kesterson, 73, of Mosheim, died Wednesday at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was retired, but was a long time employee in maintenance at Hurd Lock Corporation.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years: Sandra Kesterson; a son and daughter-in-law: Jason and Kristy Kesterson; granddaughters: Chloe and Kelli Kesterson; brothers: Terry Kesterson and “Little” Jim Kesterson; an uncle: Jackie Saulsbury and his wife, Barbara; aunts: Charlotte Dominick and Mabel Berry; his father-in-law: Howard LaFallotte; a sister-in-law: Shirley Sane and husband, Ronnie; a brother-in-law: Wendall LaFallotte and wife, Wilma; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Barbara and Charles Weatherly Jr. and Linda Snipes, Jimmy and Betty Holt, and Carolyn and Fred Gammons.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ruble Kesterson and Louise Kesterson Cogdill; an infant daughter: Kema Michelle Kesterson; a sister: Barbara “Bobbie” Kesterson; and his mother-in-law: Betty Jo LaFollette.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.