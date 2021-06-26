Harold Eugene Burchette, 92, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday at his home in the Romeo/Woodlawn community.
He was born Aug. 20, 1928, to the late Carson and Nelle Burchette in Hawkins County.
Mr. Burchette served his country in the Korean War and was given an honorable discharge.
He retired from Greeneville Oil Company.
Mr. Burchette was the type of person who never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his wife: Scottie Burchette; a son: Randy Carter and Sonya; granddaughers: Ashley (Brent) Bowers and Allison (Trampus) Shirey; grandsons: Daniel (Rachael) Carter and Wade (Nikki) Carter; great-grandchildren: Presley and Carter Bowers, Trenton and Hudson Shirey, and Langston and Kaidence Carter; a sister: Gaynelle Ball; sisters-in-law: Nellie Williams and Charlotte Stubblefield; a brother-in-law: Dennis Slater; a niece: Marie Merritt; a nephew: Donald Swanay; and special friends: Lee Fann and Don Malone.
He was preceded in death by his previous wife: Margie; a brother: Everette and Frances Burchette; a sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Joe Swanay; a brother-in-law: Looney Ball; and nieces: Carolyn Davenport and Donna Love.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Tanner Mundy officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery in Baileyton.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Randy Carter, Daniel Carter, Wade Carter, Trampus Shirey, Steven Williams and Brent Bowers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.