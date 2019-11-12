Harold “Hippy” McCall Sr., 71, passed away Wednesday in San Diego.
He retired from Miller Industries in Greeneville.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Celia; his children: Michelle McCall and her husband, Jon, who he resided with, Michael and Trina McCall, Patti and Jesse Kyle, Mac and his girlfriend, Catrina, Annie and Brian Brewer, Scot and Renee McCall, Roberta Young and Pennie Hodges; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his parents: John and Madola “Pat” Case, and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter: Lori Ennist; his father: Harold F. McCall; sisters: Sharon Burton, Linda Youngs and Terrie Case; and a brother: Peter Case.
Per his request, his body was cremated.
El Cajon Mortuary in California is in charge of the arrangements.