Harold Mays, 57, of Greeneville, died Friday morning at his home.
He was a son of the late Donald and Peggy Mays.
Survivors include his wife: Penni Mays; children: Pamela Mays and Kyle Hensley, Jessica and Aaron Thomas, Tyler Hollar, and Allen and June Price; grandchildren: Ashley and Ryan Roberts, Landon and Peyton Thomas, and Lila Hollar; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Phil and Nancy Mays, and Charlie and Cheri Mays; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.