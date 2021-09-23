Harold R. Swart, of Greeneville, formerly of Clio, Michigan, died Sept. 14 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Harold “Duke” Swart was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Flint, Michigan, a son of the late George and Leola (Raquepaw) Swart
He married Mary Hallock in Clio on Nov. 3, 1962.
He was a 30-year employee of Sears and worked for 10 years for Heath Southern Cross.
Howard was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church. He was an usher St. Charles and Helena Catholic Church in Clio.
He was a member of the Jaycees and Lions Club.
Howard’s hobbies included traveling, camping, gardening, taking photos and writing letters.
Surviving Mr. Swart are his wife: Mary; a son: Raymond “Mike” and his wife, Trendala Shan (Craig) Swart; daughters: Karen Kelly and her husband, Raymond, and Theresa Pratt and her husband, Victor; brothers: Frank Swart and his wife, Carol, and Donald Swart and his wife, Pat (Gekeler); sisters: Suzann Mize and Cathy Langworthy; two grandchildren: Rachel Swart and Jamie Kreh; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leola Swart.
Memorial services will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Hardin Park Rotary Pavilion.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation the arrangements.