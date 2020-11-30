Harold Ray Smith, 85, husband of Louise Evans Smith, passed away Friday evening at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Harold was born July 7, 1935 in Greene County, a son of the late Harlie and Bertha Smith.
Harold served in the U.S. Army from July 1954-56. Following his military service, Harold went to work at Magnavox, then Malone Brothers Paving, and then he became a truck driver for Smith Transfer and Trucking. His last employment was the Greene County Highway Department, from which he retired.
He served as a Greene County Road Commissioner for a number of years.
He was an Alderman in the Town of Mosheim for over 40 years.
Harold was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees for 40 years.
He was a dedicated member of the Mosheim Ruritan Club.
Surviving Harold, in addition to his wife of 68 years, is one daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Kenny Holt; one daughter-in-law: Judy Smith; three grandsons: Nathan and Amy Holt, Chad Smith and Amanda, and Brad and Kellie Smith; two great-grandsons: Ryan Smith and Liam Decker; five great-granddaughters: Abbey Barnes, Faithe Lampe, Grace Lampe, Erin Smith and Katie Smith; one stepgrandson: Jacob; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Joyce and Bill Schueller, Linda and Terry Hartman, and Doris Brown; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends in South Carolina and Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a son: Jeffrey Smith; a granddaughter: Donna Barnes; two brothers: Eugene Smith and Don Smith; and one sister: Louise Smith Evans.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Brown Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Holt, Chad Smith, Brad Smith, Ryan Smith, Jason Southerland and Jeremy Southerland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Carter, Dr. Charles Montgomery, Jackie Southerland, Kenneth Malone, Jerry McNabb and Joey Brake.